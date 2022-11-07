Cloudy with a summer feeling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning starting the week warm and humid this morning in the 70s.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain isolated to scattered a high of 89 .

Tonight will be mild with partly cloudy skies a low of 71.

I have some exciting news if your a moon lover tomorrow during the early morning hours 4am a lunar eclipse will be visible and end around 6:40 am the next lunar eclipse will happen until 2025.

Also tomorrow rain chances continue then mostly sunny , warm and humid with a high of 87.

This week above normal temperatures with humid conditions through Thursday; on Friday there will be a cold front passing through south Texas bringing temperatures we’ve been waiting for in the weekend.

Have a great day.

