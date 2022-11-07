DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35

La Salle County, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details regarding the rollover accident that left a man in critical condition Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a tanker truck was traveling south on I-35 near mile marker 45 when the front left tire blew out causing the vehicle to skit towards the median and roll over multiple times.

During the rollover, the cargo tank dismounted and continued rolling over onto the northbound lane.

The driver was secured by his seatbelt and was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The man was listed in critical condition.

