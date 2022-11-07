Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!

Deadline to run for public office approaching
Deadline to run for public office approaching(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles.

It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.

Texas has the most pre-election votes with more than 5.4 million ballots cast; however, those numbers were low in Webb County.

On Friday, the last day of early voting, Webb County was at 37-percent of its 85,000-vote goal.

Those who went to the polls during early voting, urge the public to exercise their right to vote.

Local voter Dolores Boswell said, “It’s very important to vote because every vote counts. We can’t complain, we can’t make any changes in our government if we don’t exercise our vote, our privilege.”

Meanwhile Jovencia Rodriguez said, “The people who don’t go out to vote, it’s very sad. It’s apathetic. You don’t have any right to say anything if you don’t go out to vote. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. I just say you need to go out and vote.”

Polls will open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Just a reminder, you no longer need to vote in your respective precinct, you can vote at any of the 52 polling sites.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Former President Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Nothing brings Christmas cheer like a great-tasting beer, and this year, Miller Lite is...
Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand

Latest News

CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
Race for Congressional District 28 heats up