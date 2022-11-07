Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles.

It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.

Texas has the most pre-election votes with more than 5.4 million ballots cast; however, those numbers were low in Webb County.

On Friday, the last day of early voting, Webb County was at 37-percent of its 85,000-vote goal.

Those who went to the polls during early voting, urge the public to exercise their right to vote.

Local voter Dolores Boswell said, “It’s very important to vote because every vote counts. We can’t complain, we can’t make any changes in our government if we don’t exercise our vote, our privilege.”

Meanwhile Jovencia Rodriguez said, “The people who don’t go out to vote, it’s very sad. It’s apathetic. You don’t have any right to say anything if you don’t go out to vote. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. I just say you need to go out and vote.”

Polls will open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Just a reminder, you no longer need to vote in your respective precinct, you can vote at any of the 52 polling sites.

