Five cases of monkeypox confirmed in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week, the World Health Organization announced that the monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency.

In August, the City of Laredo Health Department reported its first case of monkeypox.

As of October 24, a total of 5 cases have been confirmed.

Other statistics released to KGNS indicate that 21 individuals are under investigation for the virus.

So far, 16 individuals tested negative.

A source close to KGNS stated that a person detained by U.S Customs and Border Protection in Laredo tested positive for the virus.

The City of Laredo confirmed that a detainee in federal custody was taken to an emergency room, placed in isolation and the individual in question was not in contact with the general public.

However, they did not confirm the agency.

KGNS reached out to U.S Customs and Border Protection who confirmed it was a detainee in their custody.

They confirm a “Small number of agents” had limited exposure to the person in custody and have been counseled regarding self-monitoring for symptoms.

So, with the number of agents assigned to other duties, does this incident impact them or their operations?

In short, the answer is no.

The agency says they consult with CDC regularly who provides guidance to the workforce.

KGNS reached out again to the health department on any changes to their statistics since Oct. 24 but they say the number of monkeypox cases remain the same.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.