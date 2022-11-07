Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Five cases of monkeypox confirmed in Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week, the World Health Organization announced that the monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency.

In August, the City of Laredo Health Department reported its first case of monkeypox.

As of October 24, a total of 5 cases have been confirmed.

Other statistics released to KGNS indicate that 21 individuals are under investigation for the virus.

So far, 16 individuals tested negative.

A source close to KGNS stated that a person detained by U.S Customs and Border Protection in Laredo tested positive for the virus.

The City of Laredo confirmed that a detainee in federal custody was taken to an emergency room, placed in isolation and the individual in question was not in contact with the general public.

However, they did not confirm the agency.

KGNS reached out to U.S Customs and Border Protection who confirmed it was a detainee in their custody.

They confirm a “Small number of agents” had limited exposure to the person in custody and have been counseled regarding self-monitoring for symptoms.

So, with the number of agents assigned to other duties, does this incident impact them or their operations?

In short, the answer is no.

The agency says they consult with CDC regularly who provides guidance to the workforce.

KGNS reached out again to the health department on any changes to their statistics since Oct. 24 but they say the number of monkeypox cases remain the same.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Former President Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Nothing brings Christmas cheer like a great-tasting beer, and this year, Miller Lite is...
Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand

Latest News

Former President Clinton takes part in 'Get Out the Vote Rally'
Former President Clinton takes part in 'Get Out the Vote Rally'
Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Clinton visits Laredo
File photo: Veterans Day
Veterans Day Parade taking place this Friday
Five cases of monkeypox confirmed in Laredo
Five cases of monkeypox confirmed in Laredo