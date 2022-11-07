Shop Local
Former President Clinton visits Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Happening right now, Former President Bill Clinton is making a stop in Laredo to help get voters to the polls this Election Day.

Clinton will be campaigning for a “Get Out the Vote” rally alongside Congressman Henry Cuellar who is facing Republican challenger Cassie Garcia in the race for Texas District 28.

The event is taking place at the Local Police Union Hall at 6426 Polaris Drive.

