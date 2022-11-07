Help honor a fallen veteran during National Wreaths Across America Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event meant to honor our fallen heroes is coming up and organizers are asking for the community to take part in the cause.

The National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual movement that is meant to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach our youth the value of freedom.

Last year, over 2.4 million wreaths were laid across the nation and this year, Lynette Mead is hoping to get hundreds of Laredoans to join in on the cause.

“I think that our veterans should be honored all year round, they have Memorial Day, they have Flag Day, but right now this is a ceremony that began over 30 years ago as a simple act of kindness and it has become a movement for the whole community to come out and honor our veterans and now it’s national wreaths across America Day and it’s in 3100 cemeteries throughout the United States”, said Mead.

The Wreaths Across America Day will be held at the city and catholic cemetery on Saturday Dec. 17.

If you would like to get involved in the cause, you can sponsor a wreath for just $15.

They are also asking for community members to help unload the wreaths.

For more information you can call Ms. Mead at 956-701-0354.

