International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges.

According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down.

The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges.

Authorities are advised drivers to use caution until the issue gets resolved.

Laredo Police will be monitoring traffic in the affected areas.

