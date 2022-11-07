Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance.

Council members will consider looking at their performances.

The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to consider or know of the issues from different point of view like employees once they leave the city.

If passed it would allow them to do so behind closed doors or in open session.

