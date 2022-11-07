Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance.

Council members will consider looking at their performances.

The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to consider or know of the issues from different point of view like employees once they leave the city.

If passed it would allow them to do so behind closed doors or in open session.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Former President Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Nothing brings Christmas cheer like a great-tasting beer, and this year, Miller Lite is...
Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand

Latest News

File photo: Drug Take Back Day
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
Former President Clinton takes part in 'Get Out the Vote Rally'
Former President Clinton takes part in 'Get Out the Vote Rally'