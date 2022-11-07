Laredo City Council preview

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance.

Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the purchase of properties for the Plaza Theatre project.

And the Laredo Fire Chief along with the utilities director will provide an update on the ongoing drought conditions affecting Laredo.

City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

