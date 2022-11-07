Shop Local
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths.

According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number.

The health department is collaborating with several agencies including, Laredo Police, and fire department, as well as the DEA to stop drug abuse in our area.

According to the health department, over 150 drug-related overdoses have been reported in Laredo this year; averaging 15 drug-involved overdose cases monthly.

