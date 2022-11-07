Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program.

The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department.

The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community.

The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at the department.

The sign-up sheets will be available at the department’s front lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those dates.

Parents must bring an ID to register at the police headquarters.

If you have any questions, you can call 956-795-2900.

