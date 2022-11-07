Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Former President Clinton to campaign in Laredo
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Nothing brings Christmas cheer like a great-tasting beer, and this year, Miller Lite is...
Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Resident priest Genmyo Jana Zeedyk, second from left, and other members of the Anchorage Zen...
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
app scams
Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app