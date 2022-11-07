Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

His last known addressed was on the 300 block of Alicante Drive.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

