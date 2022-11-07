Race for Congressional District 28 heats up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The race for Congressional District 28 has Laredo native Henry Cuellar facing off against Cassy Garcia of Edinburg.

Cuellar has represented District 28 since 2005.

Whereas Garcia recently served as a deputy state director for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

According to Garcia’s website, she was also appointed to serve as “Commissioner for the White House Hispanic prosperity initiative” by President Trump in July of 2020.

According to Webb County Republican County Chair Luis de la Garza, Webb County is ready for a change.

“The change has to come with the policy that the present administration is doing, which is basically ruining the economy, ruining the growth that we had two years ago, and working against inflation, and that’s hurting everyone and everyone’s pocketbook. Therefore, the change is needed”, said De la Garza.

Coming up in our later newscasts, we hear from the Democratic County chair on her thoughts of this election cycle and why the party thinks Congressman Henry Cuellar will win the race once again.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.