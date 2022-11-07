Veterans Day Parade taking place this Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

This Friday, Laredo veterans and their families are invited to take part in a Veteran’s Day Parade.

American Legion Post 59 along with several other local agencies will take part in the special ceremony to honor our local heroes.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 from Saint Peters Plaza to San Augustin Plaza

Line up time is at 9:30 a.m. and the festivities will get underway at 10 a.m.

For more information call the Area Health Education Center at 956-712-0037.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.