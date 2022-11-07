Webb County Elections office prepares for busy Election Day

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Officials at the Webb County Elections Office are hard at work preparing for Election Day.

After months of planning and two weeks of early voting, Election Day will get underway on Tuesday morning.

One of the biggest changes this year is that the elections office will have county wide polling places, so voters can go to any of the 52 polling sides.

In an effort to provide complete transparency, Webb County Elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo said they have cameras monitoring the votes at all times.

“We have cameras here which track all of the vote”, said Castillo. “We have a camera from the moment they walk in all the way to the storage areas to the secure areas they are online 24 hours a day, they are recording 24 hours a day and by law I’m obligated to preserve the recordings for 365 days.”

Castillo adds that the poll watchers must go through an online course as well as submit an official letter from a candidate or particular party in order to be allowed at a polling site.

The elections office processed the mail in ballots over the weekend where more than 20 were rejected due to missing information.

The elections office will be open on Tuesday morning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

