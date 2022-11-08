Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo

EL CENIZO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, a small bobcat was found dead along the side of the road in El Cenizo.

According to the Texas Department of Wildlife, bobcats are common throughout Texas and frequently found in urban environments.

The department says they typically avoid people and in fact, people are often surprised to learn that bobcats are important predators in urban areas and keep other wildlife populations in check especially rodents.

