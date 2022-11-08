Shop Local
Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SELMA, TX (KGNS) - The race for Congressional District 28 is heating up as challenger Cassy Garcia goes up against Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cassy Garcia is a life-long south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent and said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.

Garcia said voters are tired of the Biden-Pelosi-Cuellar Agenda and that they are ready for a change.

Another key issue is the rising inflation that Garcia said a lot of voters are thinking about this election; some saying that they have had to take a second job to make enough money to put food on the table.

On Tuesday night, we will find out who will be the person to represent District 28.

