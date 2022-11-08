Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis

SELMA, Tex. (KGNS) - Cassy Garcia, the Republican challenger against Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar, will be holding her watch party in Selma, Texas.

Garcia is a lifelong south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent who said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.

At one of the elections sites in Guadalupe County, Garcia says the recent economic struggles families are facing are one of the reasons many are choosing to vote for Garcia this time around. “Every day, I am meeting democrats. They say, ‘Cassy, I voted for Henry Cuellar my whole entire life and now I am voting Republican for you.’ I just met a father right now who has voted for Henry Cuellar who is voting for me today because he’s had to take a second job because of inflation right now. He’s saying he’s having a difficult time putting gas in his car. I am talking to voters and meeting parents who lost their children to fentanyl. Nobody should lose their children to fentanyl. We have the worst border crisis in our nation’s history and it’s time we take care of our southern border,” said Garcia.

Although this is the first time Garcia has thrown her hat in the ring, she says she’s ready to turn District 28 red.

