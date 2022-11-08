Congressman Cuellar aims to keep his Democratic hold in south Texas

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The battle between Blue and Red is strong in District 28 as incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar aims to keep his Democratic hold on the southern portion of Texas.

Republicans are trying their best to flip the region red. Based on statistics, it will be hard to make such a drastic change. In District 28 there are nine counties. Of those, only three counties are red. They include Atascosa, McMullen, and Guadalupe counties.

Despite the negative attacks on the Cuellar camp by his opponent, the congressman feels that he will appeal to all voters in his district. “I do well with Republicans. In fact, if you look at what I do, you compare me to other national Democrats or statewide Democrats, I usually get 10 points better than any other national or state Democrat. So I do well with Independent and Republican voters,” said Cuellar.

During the March primaries, 49,000 voters in District 28 voted Democratic while 25,000 voted Republican. Earlier Congressman Cuellar shared how he plans to pull democratic voters who are voting for reproductive rights. While Cuellar is pro-life, he says he’s not extreme and believes there should be exceptions for rape and incest. He says his opponent, Cassy Garcia, has taken the position of no exceptions.

