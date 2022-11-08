Congressman Cuellar discusses platform on Election Day

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It is being called one of the hottest races that will have major ramifications for Webb County. In the race for Texas 28th Congressional District seat, incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar and challenger Cassy Garcia are facing off.

Cuellar is in Laredo at his campaign headquarters and is considered a “moderate” democrat. When asked about how he’s thinking of winning the votes, especially from those who believe reproductive rights are the main focus of the party, Cuellar said, “I’ve taken a position that I’m not extreme. I think there should be some positions and exceptions for rape and incest. I am pro-life but I’m not taking that position where there’s no exception. My opponent has taken the position with no exceptions. I have provided a law for women’s health, planned parenthood. I’ve supported women. This is a religious position and I won’t impose on anybody.”

Cuellar’s platform also focuses on border security and health care for all.

