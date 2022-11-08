Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies

FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on a highway in Wisconsin, WMTV reported.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated a 48-year-old man was driving on U.S. Highway 18 around 9 p.m. Friday when he spotted a group of cattle.

The driver told authorities he couldn’t avoid the group and hit one of the cows.

According to officials, that collision sent the cow into the other lane of the highway where it was hit by another driver.

The sheriff’s office said that driver lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and hit a road sign. He had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the first vehicle and his three passengers were not hurt.

The cow died at the scene and its owner was cited for livestock at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Jonathan Pena, 25
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Cliton takes part in get out the vote rally in Laredo

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Oprah Winfrey, shown here with Dr. Mehmet Oz, has endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again