O’Rourke hopes to upset Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term

By Paul J. Webber
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Tex. (KGNS) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country.

Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990.

Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre.

O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

