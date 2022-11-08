Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

The tight race for Laredo mayor

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ten candidates are vying to be selected as Laredo’s next mayor. It is expected to be a tight race for the candidates. Although there are a lot of options, it also makes it harder to decide who is the right pick.

Today’s election will bring a new era of governing to the city of Laredo. Current mayor Pete Saenz has been mayor of Laredo since 2014 and has termed out.

If you haven’t voted, these are the names you will see on the ballot: Felipe “Flipper” Ramirez, Dr. Victor Trevino, Juan Manuel Garza, Kobby Bryand, Gus “Gunny” Gonzalez, Roque Vela, Jr., Alfonso “Poncho” Casso, Cynthia Mares, Louis Bruni, and Mercurio “Merc” Martinez, III.

It is a very diverse group of candidates with former city council members, a doctor, one who has been serving the Marine Corps for 19 years, and also a 19-year-old who recently graduated high school.

During the political forums by the city a couple of weeks ago, most of the candidates want to tackle issues like water quality, but most importantly many said they want to gain the trust of the constituents.

If you need more information on this election cycle, you can head to our Election Guide 2022 where you can find all of the necessary information to vote.

