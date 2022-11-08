Shop Local
Wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on KGNS

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News is your complete source for all Election Day coverage. Crews will be covering all the key races on all the stations of KGNS.

Coverage continues throughout the day on our newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. When the polls close at 7 p.m., we begin wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on our Digital News Desk and on our app. Ruben Villarreal and Jerry Garza will bring you non-stop Election Night coverage.

For coverage in Spanish, you can watch our sister station Telenoticias Laredo for on-air and online coverage.

Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar
