By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a few clouds through the morning humid in the 70s .

Today is election day and many will go out to vote ; well let me tell you it will be another summer day for us partly to mostly sunny a high of 89.

Our night is looking partly cloudy and mild with a low of 72.

For the reminder of the week it will be warm and humid until Friday a cold front moves through south Texas during the evening hours.

The front will leave behind cooler and dry conditions with surprising highs for the weekend into early next week.

Also rain chance will be possible ahead and along the cold front for Friday night into the weekend.

Have a great day.

