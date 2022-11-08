Shop Local
A Warm Week, Much Cooler Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air is flowing in from the gulf. A cool airmass is passing by to our north over the Mississippi Valley. We still have a slight chance of isolated showers during Tuesday, but most places will stay dry. Lifted air Tuesday will only be marginally buoyant to rise to form tall clouds that could produce a shower. A cold front moving through the western states will reach our area by Friday night, and will be followed by much cooler air this weekend.

