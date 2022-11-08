A Warm Week, Much Cooler Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air is flowing in from the gulf. A cool airmass is passing by to our north over the Mississippi Valley. We still have a slight chance of isolated showers during Tuesday, but most places will stay dry. Lifted air Tuesday will only be marginally buoyant to rise to form tall clouds that could produce a shower. A cold front moving through the western states will reach our area by Friday night, and will be followed by much cooler air this weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.