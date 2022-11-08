What you need to know to vote on Election Day

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone has been waiting for Election Day and officials at the Webb County Elections Office are hard at work going over everything to make sure every vote is counted.

Several people are inside the meeting room going over early voting numbers as well as the votes that were submitted electronically.

Every candidate gets two poll watchers to be in attendance.

In an effort to provide complete transparency, you can watch the live cameras that are set up inside the office.

They are going to go over every early voting ballot and those results should be available by 7 o clock at night , once that’s done they’ll starting going over the last minute results from today .

If you haven’t had a chance to cast your ballot, you can do so at any polling location.

Just a reminder the elections office is not a polling site , the closest one is the City Hall building , that’s just one of 52 polling sites.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Officials at the county elections office are hoping to have every vote counted by 10 p.m.

