Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

What you need to know to vote on Election Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone has been waiting for Election Day and officials at the Webb County Elections Office are hard at work going over everything to make sure every vote is counted.

Several people are inside the meeting room going over early voting numbers as well as the votes that were submitted electronically.

Every candidate gets two poll watchers to be in attendance.

In an effort to provide complete transparency, you can watch the live cameras that are set up inside the office.

They are going to go over every early voting ballot and those results should be available by 7 o clock at night , once that’s done they’ll starting going over the last minute results from today .

If you haven’t had a chance to cast your ballot, you can do so at any polling location.

Just a reminder the elections office is not a polling site , the closest one is the City Hall building , that’s just one of 52 polling sites.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Officials at the county elections office are hoping to have every vote counted by 10 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Jonathan Pena, 25
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton takes part in get out the vote rally in Laredo

Latest News

Henry Cuellar District 28 race
Congressman Cuellar discusses platform on Election Day
Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar
Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar
Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar
Cassy Garcia faces off against Congressman Cuellar
What you need to know to vote on Election Day
What you need to know to vote on Election Day
Webb County voters report issues on Election Day
Webb County voters report issues on Election Day