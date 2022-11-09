Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors

Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner.

Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well.

With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo, Gilberto Aguilar Jr. was re- elected as mayor for Rio Bravo and Carina Hernandez took the victory for Mayor of El Cenizo.

This is Aguilar’s second term in office.

He said he has been working to make sure the community of El Cenizo is well served and protected by providing more streetlights, so people can be safe during the late hours.

However, Aguilar said there’s work to be done.

Meanwhile for Carina Hernandez, this is set to be her first term in office.

Hernandez plans to fix some issues in El Cenizo that has caused concerns among their citizens.

“During these four years, the city has been in a dormant state, but the main priorities are animal control. Also, citizens are requesting speed bumps as well, and also we would like to also communicate with other entities like the sheriff’s office because we do need a lot of security”, said Hernandez.

Some of the duties that Hernandez is working on is to open El Cenizo’s City Hall.

Both mayors are also looking forward to work together to help with anything they need as both say teamwork is the key to success and bringing stability to their people.

Coming up in our later newscasts, we have more on with the elected officials and what residents from the area are requesting from them.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.