Congressman Henry Cuellar wins tenth term

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All eyes were on the race for Congressional District 28 Tuesday night but after a heated race, Congressman Henry Cuellar won re-election against Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.

Cuellar was able to get 57 percent of the votes over Garcia’s 43 percent.

This will be Cuellar’s tenth term into office.

The congressman said depending on Congress, he hopes to become the chair of the United States House Committee on Appropriations.

“I’ll be one of the 12 people for the first time, somebody from Laredo, somebody from the border, a Hispanic that would be chairman or ranking member of one of the 12 appropriations”, said Cuellar. “Imagine, being one of the 12 where we make the whole budget for the whole country? I could talk to them about education, I could talk to them about transportation, I could talk to them as a chairman of appropriations so I’m going to have a very unique position as one of the ranking chairmans.”

Meanwhile over in Selma, Texas, Cuellar’s opponent Cassy Garcia did not return to podium at the end of the night.

Cassy took to Twitter to thank her family and team saying quote “I gave it my all, but unfortunately, we came up short tonight.”

She also went on to congratulate Cuellar on his win.

I want to thank my family, my team, and everyone who believed in me.



I gave it my all, but unfortunately, we came up short tonight. I congratulate @CuellarCampaign on his win.



It was an honor to run to represent South Texas. I will always have your back. God bless you all! pic.twitter.com/SSKUI4PMwg — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) November 9, 2022

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.