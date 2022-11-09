Shop Local
District 6 headed for a run-off election

By Mindy Casso
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six.

This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King.

In the end it was the returning contender, Vish Viswanath with 2,459 votes and Dr. Tyler King with 1,928.

We spoke to Vish about how he feels about being in a familiar scenario, he remains hopeful that the voters will pick the person who is best suited for the job.

Meanwhile, newcomer, Dr. Tyler King believes that a lot of the voters saw that he is a new face that could bring some new ideas to district six.

Both of these candidates will now head to a runoff election.

The date for that race is undetermined at the moment.

