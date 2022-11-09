Election Day: Final Countdown

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to have your voice heard in the midterm election.

Several poll watchers and officials with the Webb County Elections Office are counting the early voting ballots. They say those results should be ready by 7 p.m. Once that time comes, they will start collecting those last-minute ballots from all 52 polling locations.

It’s a very busy election season, so you can imagine it’s going to be a pretty lengthy process but officials with the Elections Office say they will be done by 10 p.m. They did say that roughly 20 mail-in ballots were rejected and those voters were notified with enough time to make adjustments or to go vote in person.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot tonight. The public can watch a live feed as the votes are counted here.

