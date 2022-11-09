Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Election Day: Final Countdown

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to have your voice heard in the midterm election.

Several poll watchers and officials with the Webb County Elections Office are counting the early voting ballots. They say those results should be ready by 7 p.m. Once that time comes, they will start collecting those last-minute ballots from all 52 polling locations.

It’s a very busy election season, so you can imagine it’s going to be a pretty lengthy process but officials with the Elections Office say they will be done by 10 p.m. They did say that roughly 20 mail-in ballots were rejected and those voters were notified with enough time to make adjustments or to go vote in person.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot tonight. The public can watch a live feed as the votes are counted here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Jonathan Pena, 25
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Election Day: Final Countdown
Election Day: Final Countdown
Webb County Elections Office
District 6 candidates strategize on Election Day
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis