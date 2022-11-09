Goyo Lopez speaks on LISD Trustee District Five win

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The board race with the most candidates was the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five.

Goyo Lopez garnered over 28 percent of the vote.

He was running against several candidates including former city manager Jesus “Chuy” Olivares and former city council member Alex Perez.

We caught up with Lopez on the win.

He said he’s overwhelmed by the support and hopes to help the parents and students of his district.

“My plan is to go in and get some training on how to be a good board member. The State of Texas offers a training for elected officials that serve in this capacity. Of course, sit down with leadership of Laredo ISD and get to know their functions and what areas need to be addressed to we can support them”, said Lopez.

As the son of a former educator, Lopez said he hopes to address the concerns of the teachers in the district.

