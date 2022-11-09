Laredo District 1 candidates headed for a runoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Rudy Gonzalez, Jr., the outgoing councilmember for District 1, leaves the position, Laredo held elections for a new representative to fill his seat.

Out of the four candidates for District 1, two are heading for a runoff election. A runoff election happens when no single candidate earns more than 50% of the vote. When that happens, the two candidates with the highest percentage of votes will compete in a runoff election.

Gilbert Gonzalez was able to get 39% of the vote with 1,635 votes while Patty Tijerina San Miguel amassed 28% of the vote with 1,145 votes. Gonzalez and San Miguel now have another month of campaigning on their hands.

Gilbert Gonzalez said, ”Our campaign is built for a runoff. We knew it was four candidates and we knew it was a district, it’s not a precinct like in a county. We’re ready. We’re going to keep working it hard. We’ve done it. I’ve done public service for 24 years. We’re just going to continue doing it these next 30 days.“

Patty Tijerina San Miguel said, ”I’m going to keep knocking on doors. We’re going to do the walking. We’re going to meet people. We’re going to stop you in the street like we’ve been doing. We’re going to be rallying. And I am really, really looking forward to the next 30 days.”

District 1 covers some of the south and southeast portions of Laredo. This year’s runoff election will be held on Tuesday, December 13, with an early voting period between December 1 and 9.

