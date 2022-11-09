Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two.

Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff.

On Election Day, they were both at their respective watch parties when early voting results came in. Both candidates believe that Laredo needs a change.

Mercurio Martinez, III, said, ”We started this campaign to make a difference. We started this campaign so that we can be the strong face of this community and so we started this because we have issues in Laredo that we need to fix.”

Dr. Victor Trevino said, ”We also need to understand that people do want a change, that they don’t have any more confidence in our city and in our city officials. So that has to change and the only way that’s going to change is with information transparency and involve the people in decisions, especially with their tax dollars.”

The runoff election is expected to happen during the month of December.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
The tight race for Laredo mayor
The tight race for Laredo mayor
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
District 6 headed for a run-off election
District 6 headed for a run-off election

Latest News

Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
Rio Bravo and El Cenizo residents chose their mayors
Patty Tijerina San Miguel and Gilberto Gonzalez
Laredo District 1 candidates headed for a runoff
Rio Bravo City Hall
Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors