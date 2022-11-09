Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two.

Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff.

On Election Day, they were both at their respective watch parties when early voting results came in. Both candidates believe that Laredo needs a change.

Mercurio Martinez, III, said, ”We started this campaign to make a difference. We started this campaign so that we can be the strong face of this community and so we started this because we have issues in Laredo that we need to fix.”

Dr. Victor Trevino said, ”We also need to understand that people do want a change, that they don’t have any more confidence in our city and in our city officials. So that has to change and the only way that’s going to change is with information transparency and involve the people in decisions, especially with their tax dollars.”

The runoff election is expected to happen during the month of December.

