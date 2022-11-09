Rep. Cuellar comments on political attack ads

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The race for Texas 28th congressional district seat has gotten heated between Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar and Republican candidate Cassy Garcia with attack ads that have been made against both parties.

Ads made by Republican-led organizations like Congressional Leadership Funds have said the congressman is too cozy in Washington and made claims that he’s using his position to enrich his family.

On the Democratic side, one ad from the House Majority PAC made claims that Garcia’s Washington allies support plans to gut medicare and social security.

When asked why it got to this point, Congressman Cuellar said, “Notice the attack ads. Have you heard them talk about issues? They know that I’m strong on border security. They know that. They know that I’m strong on oil and gas. They know that I’m strong on producing for the district whether it’s transportation. So the only thing they can do is do the negative attacks and that’s what they’re doing all in south Texas.” Cuellar adds, “They’re spending millions of dollars on harsh, negative attacks. Look, I’m in office. I can take it but when they start attacking family that is wrong and it’s wrong the way they stereotype people down here.”

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the long-sitting congressman who in January had FBI agents raid his home and campaign office. It was related to an investigation by the Department of Justice into Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state. Since then, attorneys for the Democrat have said he was not the target of the investigation.

When asked if he would remain in office and how he will govern despite the negativity that surrounds his platform, Cuellar said when he does win, he will rebuild trust with constituents he may have lost.

