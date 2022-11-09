Rio Bravo Fitness Center renamed after LCpl David Lee Espinoza

RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Veteran’s Day may be a couple of days away, but Webb County officials decided to honor a fallen hero on Wednesday by keeping his memory alive.

Last year, Webb County Commissioners voted to rename the Rio Bravo Community Center after Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Espinoza was one of the 13 killed in Afghanistan in a terrorist attack during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

His mother, Elizabeth Holguin is thankful that the community continues to honor her son’s legacy.

“It’s such an honor, I am so thankful for everyone who took part in doing this. We were just waiting for it. It takes long to do the stuff and the day is finally here and his memory will always be alive, and his memory will never be forgotten”, said Holguin.

Espinoza was raised in Rio Bravo and was 20 years old at the time of his death.

