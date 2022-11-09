Ruthe B Cowl to hold Runway for a Cause event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several models will walk the runway to benefit a local rehabilitation center this Thursday.

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway for a Cause fundraiser.

This year’s theme is Champaign and Chocolates to raise funds for much-needed patient care therapy services.

Models will strut the runway wearing the latest fashion trends. The gala will also feature a raffle, silent auction, and dinner.

Lisa Deutsch-Hinojosa, one of the co-owners of Joe Brand said she is excited to be partnering with Ruthe B Cowl to bring this event to the stage.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 10 at the Laredo Country Club.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Ruthe B Cowl Center.

For more information on sponsorship or tickets, you can call 956-722-2431.

