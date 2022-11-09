Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact.

Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.

Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3 was at a watch party with his family and supporters. Dr. Victor Trevino, who is known as the former Laredo Health Authority, was also celebrating his lead with family and supporters. Both said they are thankful for the current lead and are hoping to maintain that lead as they wait for officials numbers. Both plan to gather more supporters for the run-off-election.

Martinez said, “for those that voted for me, I want to thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I really do appreciate it. We got a lot of work to do, spread the word. And for those that didn’t vote for me, join my team, because I can use you. Your priorities are my priorities and together we can make a beautiful place to live in Laredo, Texas.”

Dr. Trevino said, “it’s a very good one because now we see people want the change and the reason they are going out to vote in early voting so much indicates that people want the change and this is good.”

The third candidate who still has a chance to gain a lead in this race is Cynthia Mares.

The current numbers are only from early voting. No official numbers have come down. In order to claim victory, a candidate would have to get 50% of the votes. It is something that was not expected to be seen tonight since the mayor race had 10 candidates.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.