Warm on a Wednesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning not much of a change from yesterday to today; warm and humid in the 70s. Also there’s a slight chance of rain through the morning hours.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny a high of 89.

If you were planning to be outdoors tonight it’s expected to get breezy gust up to 20mph mild and mostly clear a low of 69.

The warm and humid condition continue all the way through veterans day with rain chance begin at noon time.

Here comes the exciting news if you like the cool weather on Friday a cold front will move through the area during the day dropping our temperatures for Friday night through much of next week.

So it looking like it time once again to take out our jackets and sweaters from the closest begin Friday night into next week.

Have a great day.

