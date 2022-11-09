Weather Change Friday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm tropical air is spreading north across Texas ahead of a big change in the weather behind a front moving east from the western U.S. Very little day to day change on into Friday afternoon, then showers and much cooler weather Friday night and during the weekend and beyond. Moist air rising above the north wind behind the front will bring cloudy skies and the chance of showers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.