Beckie Palomo loses Fourth Court of Appeals race to incumbent Judge Lori Valenzuela

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The results of Tuesday’s election did not end well for a local district judge.

341st State District Judge Beckie Palomo campaigned for Justice of the Fourth Court of Appeals hoping to unseat the incumbent Republican Judge Lori Valenzuela.

While early voting numbers did have Palomo with a comfortable lead of more than 7,000 votes, it was the Election Day numbers that pushed Valenzuela over the 50 percent threshold for the win.

Final vote totals were 408,575 or 50.62 percent versus Palomo’s 398,497 votes or 49.38 percent.

We reached out to Judge Palomo who congratulated Judge Valenzuela.

“I wish judge Valenzuela wisdom and strength in service to our communities, and will continue serving my community which has been my calling for 24 years. My family and I are thankful for the support we received, and in meeting so many wonderful Texas,” said Valenzuela.

With state law allowing judges to run for a higher seat without vacating their current seat, if they are serving in the middle of their term Judge Palomo is able to retain her seat at the 341st District Judge.

Her current term in the 341st began in 2020 and expires in 2024.

