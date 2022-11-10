Bethany House and H-E-B provide warm meals to homebound residents

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization kicked off the giving season by preparing thousands of ready-to eat meals for those who are homebound.

It was a busy morning in the kitchen of Bethany House of Laredo as representatives from the shelter, H-E-B and the LOVED organization helped pack the meals for seniors who won’t be able to attend this year’s feast of sharing.

Roughly 1,500 meals were prepared which consisted of brisket, sausage, beans and a dinner roll.

Dr. Carranza with the LOVED organization said this is an annual tradition that started back in 1989 and is still going strong.

“It’s very important that they’re not forgotten, that’s our most important thing of it all that they are able to receive a plate and of course you have to give thanks to Bethany for making the plates for us and it’s difficult to get it out there but it’s a night, your heart feels good,” said Dr. Carranza.

After two years of social distancing, H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing event returns to the Sames Auto Arena.

The event will take place on Friday, November 11 at the Sames Auto Arena from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy the festivities as well as a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

It’s free and open to the public while supplies last.

