City of Laredo Veterans Day closures

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has announced closures on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. All administrative offices will be closed with services to resume the following Monday. Certain operations and services will continue to be offered, as indicated below:

Solid Waste Services

  • There will be regular recycling pick-up.
  • There will not be lawn-clipping & branch collection.
  • The City Landfill will be open regular hours 8:00 am-5:00 pm (weather permitting).

El Metro Transit

  • Fixed Route – Regular Schedule
  • El Lift/Paratransit Service – Regular Schedule
  • Administrative Office & Customer Service – Closed

The administrative office and Customer Service will resume regular business hours on November 14, 2022.

For more information, please contact El Metro Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

3-1-1 Call Center

  • The Center will be open regular hours from 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M.

