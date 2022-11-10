Cold Front Arrives by Friday Evening

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid gulf air will prevail over our area through most of Friday afternoon. A much cooler airmass from the western U.S. and Great Plains will reach north Texas during Thursday, and our area late Friday afternoon. Showers may accompany and follow the front Friday late afternoon and evening, and much cooler temperatures will move in with the north wind Friday evening through the weekend. Moist air from the gulf and Pacific will flow above the north winds, making for a cool/gray combination during the weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.