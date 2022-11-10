Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center to undergo renovations

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center is inviting the community to one last hurrah before the center temporarily closes its doors.

The center will be closing down for renovations starting on Nov. 14.

Renovations are estimated to have them down for roughly one to two years.

The center will however, be active with events for the community at its Paso Del Indio Trail.

Their Wild Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. admission is $3 children and $4 adults.

