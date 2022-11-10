Laredo prepares for ‘tripledemic’ cases: flu, COVID, RSV

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Health officials are seeing a surge of flu, COVID-19, and RSV symptoms among people. If the surge continues health experts fear a ‘tripledemic’ is heading our way this winter.

As cases continue to rise in the country, Alejandra Soto and her family are being proactive. They are getting their vaccines at the health department. Soto and thousands of others have received the COVID booster.

Maria Paredes, a registered nurse from the health department, says the community must be on the lookout due to the weather changes. She says people not wearing their masks anymore are causing these diseases to surge. “The ones who get affected are those in the younger ages and in the elderly and those who are immunocompromised as well,” said Paredes.

According to the state and city health departments, there are over 96,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 1,400 influenza cases across Webb County, and several cases of RSV.

There are common symptoms for all three viruses: fever or chills; respiratory symptoms like cough, sore throat, and runny nose; headaches; wheezing; and muscle pains.

As of now, the health department recommends people should get their vaccines in check. Soto says that people should eat and stay healthy so that people can enjoy the upcoming holiday festivities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 58,000 children under 5 years old are hospitalized from RSV every year.

