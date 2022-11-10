Man allegedly involved in Nafta Blvd shooting indicted on firearm possession charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man allegedly involved in a shooting that left three people injured last month is indicted.

Cesar Javier Estrada was one of three individuals involved in a shooting that happened at the 800 block of Nafta Blvd.

The incident happened on Oct. 6 when Laredo Police were called out to a shots fired call.

According to Laredo Police, three men ages 32,24 and 21 were believed to have come together for an alleged drug transaction that escalated into an altercation.

On Nov. 1 Estrada was indicted in federal court for allegedly possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a crime.

This week, Estrada pleaded not guilty to the offense.

