Melissa Cigarroa elected to represent Laredo’s District 3

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One race that isn’t headed to a runoff is city council District 3.

Melissa Cigarroa won with 54% of the vote, beating out the closest candidate Jerry Perez who came in with 26%.

After her victory, Cigarroa was asked about some of the issues she looks forward to tackling that are of interest to people living in her district. ”So, the old hospital is definitely on the list. It’s got so much potential. Structurally, it’s sound. Maybe that makes sense, maybe it makes sense to take it down. But I do believe it’s gotta be a partnership because it is so expensive to do that. It’s not something I think the city could do by itself. So, we do have to find a way to push together, and I plan to be invested in that, “ said Cigarroa.

Cigarroa also says she wants to take city engineering to parts of District 3 with significant flooding issues as well as water infrastructure.

