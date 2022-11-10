Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives.

He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.

Recently, he was arrested by Mexican police in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. On Wednesday, November 9, Hernandez was turned over to U.S. authorities at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

Below are the full capture details from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Jose Manuel Hernandez, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was transported by Mexican Federal Authorities to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, on November 9, 2022, following his recent arrest in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Hernandez was subsequently taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He subsequently bonded out.

Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers is currently being reviewed to determine if a reward will be paid.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.